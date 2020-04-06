ATAB fears loss of Tk1,400cr in travel business till June





The business involving sales of airline tickets, inbound and outbound tour operators, hotel bookings, Hajj and Umrah is going downhill.

Most agencies are struggling to get back their ticket prices after cancelation of the tickets.

Under this situation, the Association of Travel Agencies Bangladesh (ATAB), an apex body of the agents and agencies working in travel and tourism sector, is apprehending a total loss of about Tk1400 crore of business till June 2020.

The leaders of ATAB urged the government as well as the ministries of commerce and civil aviation and tourism to provide necessary incentive to the tourism and travel sector, which is playing major role in the country's remittance sector.

According to ATAB forecast, around 2.5 lakh employees may lose their jobs in the sector while the World Travel and Tourism Council forecast of job cutting of around 50 million globally.

All flights have been postponed. About Tk700 crore remains deposited as guarantee in different banks. The travel agents and others will have to pay about Tk200 crore to the banks, if their business is stopped and it may cause a major loss.

ATAB President Mansur Ahmed Kalam told this correspondent that it's predicted that overall Bangladesh tourism sector will incur a loss of approximately Tk1400 crore of business till June 2020 due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said they were apprehending job cut of more than 2.5 lakh employees in the sector and have to pay around Tk450 crore up to June as salary for all the employees.

The government suspended visa-on-arrival facilities for all nationals to enter Bangladesh to prevent the killer bug outbreak. In the inbound and outbound tourism sectors, all bookings have been cancelled for the next six months.

Due to the pandemic, around 10,000 bookings of Umrah were cancelled on February 27.

Since then, a number of about 1.20 lakh bookings have been cancelled up to the month of Ramadan causing a loss of around Tk120 crore.



















