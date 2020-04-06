12 Ctg pvt hospitals requisitioned to treat Covid-19 patients





Chattogram district administration requisitioned the city's 12 private hospitals in the public interest.

However, the treatment activities in all hospitals are not starting together. Three hospitals are being prepared in the first phase. The rest nine hospitals will be prepared as per the requirements. Mohammad Kamal Hossain, additional deputy commissioner (general) said on Sunday afternoon that these private hospitals were requisitioned to avail of their Intensive Care Unit (ICU) facilities.

The requisitioned hospitals in the city are Parkview Hospital, Medical Centre, Imperial Hospital, Surgiscope Hospital, Delta Hospital, CSTC, CSCR, National Hospital, Asian Hospital, Royal Hospital, Max Hospital and Metropolitan Hospital.

Hossain said that according to the definition of the 2017 Law of Possession Act, the government can take possession of any property that is suitable and good for any crucial period of time in exchange of compensation for a temporary period. Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that the selected hospitals will be used in phases and it will depend on the coronavirus situation in the country.





























