Jamaat leader dies with fever, cold in Bagerhat





Quoting family members, Dr Sukanta Kumar Pal, a health officer of Rampal Upazila Health Complex, said Sheikh Naser Uddin, aged over 60 and also the upazila unit Jamaat ameer, had been suffering from fever and asthma for long.

On Sunday, Sheikh Naser fell sick and died before he was taken to the emergency unit of the Khulna Medical College and Hospital from a private hospital in Khulna.

Later, he was taken to his village Borni and buried there after namaz-e-janaza.

Tushar Kumar Pal, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Rampal upazila, said the local administration has kept two villages -Borni and Srifaltala-in the upazila and the surrounding areas of the house of the deceased under observation. -UNB





























BAGERHAT, Apr 5: A local leader of Jamaat-e-Islami suffering from fever and cold died in Rampal upaizla here on Sunday.Quoting family members, Dr Sukanta Kumar Pal, a health officer of Rampal Upazila Health Complex, said Sheikh Naser Uddin, aged over 60 and also the upazila unit Jamaat ameer, had been suffering from fever and asthma for long.On Sunday, Sheikh Naser fell sick and died before he was taken to the emergency unit of the Khulna Medical College and Hospital from a private hospital in Khulna.Later, he was taken to his village Borni and buried there after namaz-e-janaza.Tushar Kumar Pal, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Rampal upazila, said the local administration has kept two villages -Borni and Srifaltala-in the upazila and the surrounding areas of the house of the deceased under observation. -UNB