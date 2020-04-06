Video
Monday, 6 April, 2020
CUFL resumes production after one year

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 5: Chattogram Urea Fertilizer Limited (CUFL), one of the major fertilizers producing industries in the country, resumed production on Friday night after a long one year.
The production in the public fertilizer factory had remained suspended since April 2019 for repair to its boilers.
According to CUFL sources, the repair to the boilers was done on 02 April. Then the ammonia plant went into production on Thursday.
On Friday night, the Urea plant of the CUFL went into production.
The CUFL sources said the management signed an agreement with the Singapore-based firm Econ Trade to repair three boilers of the plant at the beginning of the 2019.
As per the agreement, the appointed firm was supposed to complete repair within ten months by January 31 in 2020.
As it could not have been done within the stipulated time the plant had to remain shut down since April 1 2019.
Earlier, the production in CUFL had also to have been suspended in 2015 for repair.
The Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) took up the project to install liner in the reactor at a cost of Tk180 million and repair to cooling tower at a cost of Tk220 million.
The BCIC signed an agreement with an Italian firm AXO Welding in December in 2014 to replace the liner at a cost of Tk180 million.
Besides, BCIC signed another agreement with a German company SPIG, SRL in December 31 in 2014 to renovate cooling tower of the plant at a cost of Tk220 million. It was completed on February in 2016.
It may be mentioned that the liner of the Urea Reactor has already expired its economic life.
The normal age of the liner is nearly 15 years. But the life of the existing liner is more than 28 years. So, the liner regularly faces problems when it goes into operation.


