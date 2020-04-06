141 more return from India through Benapole in 3 days

BENAPOLE, Apr 5: One hundred forty one Bangladeshi nationals, who got stuck in West Bengal in India, returned home through Benapole check-post under special arrangement in the last three days.

Dr Habibur Rahman, health officer of Benapole check-post, said the Bangladeshi nationals came through Benapole check-post on Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning.

Of them, 81 people came to the country on Friday, 35 on Saturday and 25 on Sunday morning.

Besides, five people who returned home on Saturday were sent to isolation unit in Sharsha Upazila Health Complex as their body temperature was found high. -UNB



















