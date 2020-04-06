RMG workers demonstrate for due salaries





The RMG workers staged the demonstation at the time when all the RMG workers were asked to attend the factories after receiving an order from BGMEA issued on Saturday night.

A total of 14,000 RMG workers from Kachupia Clothing Ltd. gathered in front of Habib Market area in the morning and continued the demonstration for some time to push for release of their due salaries for two months.

Talking to the Daily Observer, a RMG worker named Nazma Akhtar said that the factories were dilly dallying over the payment of the workers.

"They are not caring about us, how could we ensure our foods for our kids, house rent and other expenses," she said.

The RMG workers of Sonargaon Textiles Mill's located in Barishal district also staged a protest with a demand for their due salaries.

The workers demonstrated from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

However the BGMEA order was withdrawn after raising a serious criticism as it put the RMG workers in serious health risks and the country people as well.

A huge number of garment workers have been asked to return from factory gates, with announcement of reopening factories on April 12 instead of April 5.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir confirmed this from a press conference held at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday.

The government has already announced a Tk. 5,000 crore allocation from the budget to supplement the wages for the RMG workers.

He said three months' salaries of the workers will be paid from this allocated funds.



















