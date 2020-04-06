Rain likely across the country





Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the regions of Dhaka, Faridpur, Rajshahi and Pabna and it may continue.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded 37.8 degrees Celsius in Jashore, while the minimum temperature was 14.4 degrees Celsius in Tetulia of Panchagarh.















