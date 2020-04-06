Stuart Watkiss lends a hand in BFF midday meal programme





The local football officials began offering midday meals from the last week of March as the poor were suffering most due to the systematic lockdown after the country saw an increase in COVID-19 positive cases.

The midday meal project gets much attention from different levels and the federation received praises. Asian Football Confederation (AFC) too admired such step of BFF. Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day Jamie joined BFF in providing food to the poor recently and now his assistant, inspired by him, too joined in.









BFF media wing has stated that the federation is willing to continue the programme until they see the situation gents normal.





Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has been offering a midday meal to the underprivileged people to help them cope with the ongoing situation arises of the recent COVID-19 Pandemic. On Sunday, national football team assistant coach also BFF acting Technical Director Stuart P Watkiss joins the noble cause.The local football officials began offering midday meals from the last week of March as the poor were suffering most due to the systematic lockdown after the country saw an increase in COVID-19 positive cases.The midday meal project gets much attention from different levels and the federation received praises. Asian Football Confederation (AFC) too admired such step of BFF. Bangladesh national football team head coach James Day Jamie joined BFF in providing food to the poor recently and now his assistant, inspired by him, too joined in.BFF media wing has stated that the federation is willing to continue the programme until they see the situation gents normal.