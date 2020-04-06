Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 April, 2020, 8:55 PM
latest City supershops, kitchen markets asked to shut by 7pm      
Home Business

UAE central bank takes new anti-coronavirus steps

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

DUBAI, April 5: The United Arab Emirates' central bank said on Sunday it had reduced banks' reserve requirements for demand deposits by 50per cent to support the country's economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The aggregate value of all capital and liquidity measures adopted by the central bank since March 14 is 256 billion dirhams ($69.70 billion), the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) said in a statement.
The bank halved the reserves requirements for demand deposits for all banks to 7per cent from 14per cent, which it said will inject about 61 billion dirhams of liquidity to support banks' lending and liquidity management.
The central bank also extended the duration of a previously announced stimulus package for affected retail businesses and corporates.
The deferral of loan principal and interest payments for customers was extended until the end of the year, and banks participating in the scheme can benefit from a capital buffer relief until December 2021. The value of the capital buffer relief is 50 billion dirhams.
Banks are also allowed a "zero-cost funding facility" against collateral until the end of this year - a programme also worth 50 billion dirhams.
Banks will be allowed to use a third of their current liquidity buffers and have the flexibility to maintain a minimum loan coverage ratio (LCR) of 70per cent and a minimum eligible liquid assets ratio (ELAR) of 7per cent. The overall release of regulatory liquidity buffers is estimated at 95 billion dirhams, the regulator said.
CBUAE said it has collaborated with other regulators to issue guidance on financial reporting standard IFRS 9 for banks and finance companies.
"The planned implementation of certain Basel III capital standards will be postponed to 31 March 2021 for all banks, to minimize the operational burden on the financial industry during this challenging period," the central bank said.
"CBUAE has issued a new requirement for all banks to apply a prudential filter to IFRS 9 expected loss provisions," the bank said, adding it aims to minimise IFRS 9 provisions' effect on regulatory capital "in view of expected volatility due to the COVID-19 crisis."
IFRS 9 provisions will be gradually phased-in during a five-year period through the end of 2024.
The guidance was issued for public consultation on Sunday and is expected to be finalised by April 8.
"The additional measures announced today will effectively relieve the pressure on financial institutions, allowing them to continue to carry out their crucial role as the backbone of the economy while offering the required relief and continued access to funding for businesses and households," the bank's governor, Abdulhamid Saeed, said in the statement. Saeed was announced as the central bank's new governor on Thursday.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi - Russia row over oil price collapse delays OPEC meet
Canada’s Big Six banks cut credit card interest rates
Italy plans to widen special powers over strategic sectors
China’s computer maker reports record output amid COVID-19
US dairy farmers dump milk as pandemic upends food markets
UAE central bank takes new anti-coronavirus steps
Trump threatens tariffs on oil imports to protect US energy workers
Banks asked to open L/Cs for baby food import at 5pc margin


Latest News
Two suspected 'drug peddlers' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight
Don’t be cruel to pet animals, Minister to Kataban shop owners
38 fined in Sirajganj for not maintaining social distance
4 Bangladeshis back from India thru' Banglabandha quarantined
No online test, admission: UGC to pvt universities
Health Minister frustrates over unawareness as national committee chief
Cumilla building put on lockdown
Ex-Moulvibazar MP Husne Ara Wahid passes away
Entry into and exit from Rajshahi restricted
Freedom fighter dies at Ctg isolation center
Most Read News
Holiday extended till Apr 14
Beximco, Beacon start making coronavirus drug
COVID-19: Another dies, 18 more infected
Passengers leave Dhaka hiding in ‘fish containers’
Entry into and exit from Dhaka banned
PM announces Tk 72,750cr stimulus package
RMG workers' salary to be paid by April 30
Why open RMG violating shutdown?
Coronavirus: Ex-Moulvibazar MP Sirajul dies in US
PM to announce workplan today to overcome corona fallout  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft