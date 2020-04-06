Video
Monday, 6 April, 2020, 8:55 PM
Home Business

Banks asked to open L/Cs for baby food import at 5pc margin

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank on Sunday instructed commercial banks to allow opening of letters of credit (L/Cs) with a maximum of 5 per cent margin for baby food import to ensure its sufficient supply in the market  amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The central bank in a circular said that the banks would charge a maximum of 5 per cent LC margin on the basis of bank-client relationship for the import of baby food till June 30.
It means that importers can open LCs by paying a maximum of 5 per cent of the import value to the banks and pay the remaining amount in phases later, said a BB official. The importers will have to observe great caution to make ensure that the imported goods are free from  coronavirus infections, the BB circular said.
It said that there was fear of baby food shortage in international and local markets due to the ongoing pandemic. Under the circumstances, the banks were asked to set a maximum of 5 per cent LC margin for baby food import.


