Banks asked to open L/Cs for baby food import at 5pc margin





The central bank in a circular said that the banks would charge a maximum of 5 per cent LC margin on the basis of bank-client relationship for the import of baby food till June 30.

It means that importers can open LCs by paying a maximum of 5 per cent of the import value to the banks and pay the remaining amount in phases later, said a BB official. The importers will have to observe great caution to make ensure that the imported goods are free from coronavirus infections, the BB circular said.

It said that there was fear of baby food shortage in international and local markets due to the ongoing pandemic. Under the circumstances, the banks were asked to set a maximum of 5 per cent LC margin for baby food import.



















