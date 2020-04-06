BTCL waives late fee for domain renewal until June





Considering the unwanted situation rendered by deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was taken by the directive of Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, according to a BTCL press release issued on Sunday.

Now, anyone can renew their hosting on dot bangla (.bangla) and dot bd (.bd) domains without late fee from March 1, 2020 to June, 2020 as per the decision.

Meanwhile who has renewed their hosting paying late fee after March 1, the release said, their additional payment will be refunded.

Earlier in March 7, 2018, the Posts and Telecommunications Division cut down the price of the two domains to increase their usage. Now, the annual price of two domains is Taka 800 each in single category.

















