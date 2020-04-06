Video
Monday, 6 April, 2020, 8:54 PM
Home Business

Shipbuilders seek allocation to address COVID-19 fallout

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Correspondent

The shipbuilding sector has sought allocation from the Prime Minister's special fund to protect it from collapse in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The Association of Export Oriented Shipbuilding Industries of Bangladesh (AEOSIB) in a statement issued on Sunday also sought cooperation of the ministries of Finance and Shipping in this regard
As the shipbuilding is a thrust sector under the Vision 2041 envisaged by the government, AEOSIB deserve the allocation from the Prime Minister's special fund, AEOSIB General Secretary Md Shakawat Hossain said in the statement.
In absence of the foreign buyers and the suspension of raw material imports in the wake of coronavirus outbreak the shipbuilding industry of the country has been facing colossal financial loss, it said.
The loss in the shipbuilding sector comprising 20 leading shipbuilders under the AEOSIB and another 80 ship building industries across the country is expected to hit Tk 10,000 crore by June next.
"The loss has been inflicted in the shipbuilding industry since February last as the coronavirus started to rage from Wuhan, Hubei, China," Md Shakawat Hossain said in a statement.
If the pandemic continues to rage at least 100,000 permanent and temporary staff and employees in the sector will lose their salary and the job as well as the shipbuilding gas ground to almost halt since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The statement condoled the for those who died of coronavirus and prayed for the early recovery of infected people in Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world.


