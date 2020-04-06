Video
Monday, 6 April, 2020, 8:54 PM
Home Business

BB for hassle-free bankers’ movement in lockdown

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

Banks are keeping open some of their branches during the general shutdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. But their employees are facing troubles in reaching the respective branches from their place of residence in absence of traffic movement.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) has requested the Home Affairs Ministry to take necessary steps for ensuring smooth travel of bank employees during the ongoing general holidays to make their movement easier.
BB Governor Fazle Kabir wrote a letter to the senior secretary of the home ministry on Saturday in this regard, requesting to adopt the required measures to facilitate bank employees' movement to and from their respective work places without any hindrance.
The government has extended the holidays for all public and private offices from April 5 to April 11, including weekly holidays.
But, the central bank has asked all banks to continue their banking services in limited scale by keeping banks open from 10am to 3pm during the general holidays from April 5 to April 9.


