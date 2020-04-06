Al-Arafah donates Tk 50m to PM's Relief Fund

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited has donated Tk 50 million to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to help the government fight the spreading of corona virus.

Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Chairman Md. Nazrul Islam Majumdar handed over the cheque to Mohammad Shameem Mushfiq, Assignment Officer of Prime Minister on Sunday.

All staff of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited also donated one day's salary (Tk eighty three lac eighteen thousand three hundred forty) to Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund.







