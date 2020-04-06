Dishonest traders plotting to hike Ramadan commodities





Traders blame supply shortage of those essential commodities for the rise in their prices at a time when the coronavirus outbreak is also adding pressure on imports. As a result, the prices of some products increased in this week, they said.

But consumer said, dishonest businessmen are increasing prices of those commodities eyeing to make windfall profit from before the start of the holy Ramadan.

They do it every year, they said adding market monitoring and price control drive must start from now to keep the market stable.

While visiting different kitchen market in the capital this correspondent found, the prices of gram increased by Tk 4 to Tk 5 per kg in seven days in the retails market.

Edible oil prices increased by Tk 3 to Tk 4 per liter. Garlic, ginger and lentil price increased at Tk 10 to Tk 20 per kg in this week. The prices of suger increased at Tk 2 to Tk 4 per kg in this week.

Edible oil sold at Tk 105 to Tk 107, gram sold at Tk 90 to Tk 95, sugar at Tk 72 to Tk 74, ginger was sold at Tk 150 to 160 and garlic was sold at Tk 140 to Tk 150.

A retailer at Karwan Bazar kitchen Market told the Daily Observer that vigilance team must start visiting market places from now to send the signals that price and supply manipulation will not be tolerated.

Prices are already going higher in the retail market as whole sellers are charging higher. And it may increase further.

It is taking place despite the supply of essential commodities in the market is normal or even higher.

According to Bangladesh Tariff Commission (BTC) sources, there is significant surplus supply of essentials such as sugar and edible oil. Sugar supply is 19.37 lakh tonnes at this moment while its demand is 18 lakh tonnes.

Evidently there is a surplus of 1.37 lakh tonnes of sugar and yet market players are blaming short supply to raise its price.

The edible oil demand is 20 lakh tonnes while existing supply is reported at 23.75 lakh tones in the market. Besides this, supply of other Ramadan based products is plenty in the market.

Golam Rahman, president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said that the stock of Ramadan-based products in the country is sufficient. Therefore, the government should strictly monitor whether anyone is going to artificially increase the price blaming supply shortfall.

He said, "Consumers should also avoid the tendency to buy whole-month products at once."

Meanwhile in the vegetables market supply of green chili was enough but prices were up on Saturday at Tk 75 to Tk 80 as against Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg on earlier in the week. The local variety of onions sold at Tk 40 to TK 50 per kg.

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has also started selling daily essentials this time much earlier of the upcoming Ramdan.

Most lower-income people are crowding behind the TCB truck at a time the presence of buyers in most city kitchen market is quite low after the shutdown.









At TCB sales point each consumer can buy five litres of edible oil, four kilogrammes of sugar and two kilogrammes of lentils.





