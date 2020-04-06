Video
Monday, 6 April, 2020
Home Business

Small, cottage industries seek protection amid COVID-19

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Two women choose small and cottage industry products at a stall in Dhaka. �File Photo

Bangladesh BSCIC Industry Owners' Association hailing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for declaring taka 72,750 crore stimulus package to address coronavirus fallout, requested the government to waive utility bills of the small and cottage industries for the next 6 months.
The association also requests the government to allow industry owners to pay their electricity and gas bill of each month through three equal installments in the next six months. It also wants waiver of fixed monthly charges of BSCIC industrial plots for the next 1 year.
Senior Vice President of Bangladesh BSCIC Industry Owners' Association, President of Dhaka Shilpo Nagori Shilpo Malik Samity (BSCIC, Keranigonj) and former Vice President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) Hossain A Sikder, in a statement on Sunday also requested the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to allow BSCIC industry owners to submit their income tax and VAT return of this fiscal through three equal adjustable installments by the next three years without penalty.
Moreover, he requests to waive interest of loan taken by the new industry installers and BMRE (Balancing, Modernization, Rehabilitation and Expansion) industrial units of BSCIC area for the next 6 months.
He also urges to give especial tax and duty rebate to the importers of raw materials, capital machineries, and packaging appliances of BSCIC industrial area.
He also requests the government to take long term and permanent measures for the industry workers' health safety under the national social safety net programme.    
The statement said due to world-wide coronavirus pandemic, businesses, trade, commerce, import, export, manufacturing as well as overall economic activities become standstill in Bangladesh.
At present, 76 BSCIC (Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industrial Corporation)   industrial areas in Bangladesh remain closed due to coronavirus pandemic situation.
Industry owners of all BSCIC have invested around Tk 27,689 crore across the country and due to the ongoing country-wide lockdown all the manufacturing units of all BSCIC industrial area are shut which puts this huge investment in great risk.
Industries under BSCIC areas are mainly dependent on local market chain. But due to severe shortages of raw materials, marketing, manufacturing, supply chain management and export and import are seriously being hampered now.
If these industries remain shut for a long time, it will be difficult for the industry owners to pay salaries and bonus to the workers and staff ahead of holy Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.
Hossain A Sikder said: "Small and cottage industries in all the BSCIC areas are contributing a lot in our economy. In order to keep the economic growth momentum, we have no alternative but to safeguard our small and cottage industries.
"We hope government will take necessary measures to protect local market, import-substitute manufacturing, export competitiveness, employment and backward linkage of small and cottage industry from the ongoing pandemic," Hossain A Sikder said.


