Monday, 6 April, 2020, 8:54 PM
Move to bring back more Bangladeshis from abroad

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

Responding to the letters from some migrants receiving countries, Bangladesh government has decided to bring its citizens back from the countries after necessary scrutiny considering the overall situation during the global coronavirus outbreak.
At the same time, the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry has also asked its missions to ensure food and medical supports for Bangladeshis in trouble by allocating around Tk 4.50 crore responding to the proposals of Bangladesh missions in the countries.
The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of several ministries and divisions concerned held on Sunday at the ministry's Eskaton office in Dhaka.
Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran
Ahmed chaired the meeting while Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen joined.
Senior officials of the ministries concerned including Civil Aviation Ministry Senior Secretary Mohibul Haque, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Expatriate Welfare Secretary Selim Reza, Security Services Division Secretary Md. Shahiduzzaman, Health Services Division Secretary Asadul Islam,  Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) Director General (DG) Shamsul Alam, Wages Earners' Welfare Board DG Hamidur Rahman and Expat Ministry's Additional Secretary Ahmed Munirus Salehin were also present in the meeting.




The meeting was informed that some 800 Bangladeshi migrants were released from jail in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Malaysia, Kuwait and Maldives. The Oman government is also considering releasing several hundred more Bangladeshis from jails.
The government of the countries have requested Bangladesh government to take them back.
After the meeting, Home Minister Kamal told reporters they will bring the Bangladeshis back from the countries examining their valid documents and criminal records. "Necessary steps will be taken against those who have criminal records following legal procedures. But, all of them will be taken under quarantine after return."
Expat Minister Imran Ahmed said they have decided to bring 316 Bangladeshis back from Kuwait in  a chartered aircraft. Bangladesh government will send some relief materials and food products for the country through the return flight.



