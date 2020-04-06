Move to bring back more Bangladeshis from abroad





At the same time, the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry has also asked its missions to ensure food and medical supports for Bangladeshis in trouble by allocating around Tk 4.50 crore responding to the proposals of Bangladesh missions in the countries.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of several ministries and divisions concerned held on Sunday at the ministry's Eskaton office in Dhaka.

Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran

Ahmed chaired the meeting while Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen joined.

Senior officials of the ministries concerned including Civil Aviation Ministry Senior Secretary Mohibul Haque, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Expatriate Welfare Secretary Selim Reza, Security Services Division Secretary Md. Shahiduzzaman, Health Services Division Secretary Asadul Islam, Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) Director General (DG) Shamsul Alam, Wages Earners' Welfare Board DG Hamidur Rahman and Expat Ministry's Additional Secretary Ahmed Munirus Salehin were also present in the meeting.









The meeting was informed that some 800 Bangladeshi migrants were released from jail in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Malaysia, Kuwait and Maldives. The Oman government is also considering releasing several hundred more Bangladeshis from jails.

The government of the countries have requested Bangladesh government to take them back.

After the meeting, Home Minister Kamal told reporters they will bring the Bangladeshis back from the countries examining their valid documents and criminal records. "Necessary steps will be taken against those who have criminal records following legal procedures. But, all of them will be taken under quarantine after return."

