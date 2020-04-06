Video
Monday, 6 April, 2020, 8:54 PM
No positive COVID-19 patient in Ctg in two days

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Apr 5: No corona virus patient was found in Chattogram during the last two days.
Talking to theDaily Observer Chattogram Civil
Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that a total of 23 have been tested on Sunday while a total of 33 samples have been tested on Saturday.
Among the total of 56 samples in two days, the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) will retest one sample on Monday. Meanwhile, the BITID had tested a total of 144 samples till Sunday. Of them the BITID positively identified the first Covid-19 case in Chattogram on Friday.
"The condition of the patient is currently good in institutional isolation," said Civil Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi. BITID started performing coronavirus tests in Chattogram on March 26.
As many as 971 people have been kept in-home quarantine in the district. Of them, 102 people have completed their two weeks of the quarantine period.


