Mayor Ivy seeks curfew or lockdown in NCC





Two people have already died from the coronavirus

and six new patients have been detected in the district, according to the district civil surgeon office.

Seeking curfew or lockdown in 27 wards of the city corporation, Ivy said, "Or else the situation might go out of control."

She said the city is a densely-populated area where there are many industries, mill and factories. "So, it holds the risk of coronavirus transmission," she said, according to a press release signed by NCC Chief Executive Officer Md Abul Amin.

Meanwhile, Shamim Osman, MP, also urged the administration to take drastic measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Deputy Commissioner of the district Jasim Uddin said they have failed in their attempt to make people stay home with soft requests. "So, we'll now take stern action."

The district administration has already locked down several thousand houses in Amlapara, Ukilpara, Nandipara, Golachipa, Chashar Beli Tower, Puran Palpara, Paikpara, Babuail, Fatullah Kashipur, Lamapara, Bandar of the city and Pathantuli and Jalkuri of Siddhirganj in the last 72 hours.

Quoting the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), Civil Surgeon Mohammad Imtiaz said the total number of coronavirus cases in Narayanganj stands at 11.

Of them, a woman died in ward 23 and a man died in Kashipur of Fatullah, he said, adding that an orthopedic doctor has also tested positive for coronavirus.









Bangladesh on Sunday reported 18 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours which is double from Saturday's. The total number of infection cases in the country is now 88.

The country also confirmed another death, taking the total number to nine.

The deceased is a 55-year-old man hailing from Narayanganj, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque at an online press briefing. -UNB

