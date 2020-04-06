Help from DSCC hotlines still a far cry





But many residents of the DSCC alleged that they could not reach the hotlines despite many attempts.

They claimed that the hotlines are always found busy from 9am to 5pm, the time it is supposed to receive phone calls.

Interestingly some ward councilors of the DSCC said they do not know about the hotlines and the DSCC hadn't given them any instructions to circulate hotline numbers among the dwellers of their areas.

The Mayor on the day of the inauguration of the hotlines invited needy people to make calls on the hotlines

with the promise that they would be provided relief at their homes.

Chief Revenue Officer at the DSCC Md Yousuf Ali Sardar, however, refused the allegation and said that they receive many calls from poor people every day.

Habu Mia, 60, a street vendor, in Laxmibazar area, said: "I have been selling street food in this area for almost 40 years. My daughter and son study in this area and all the people of this area know me. That's why I cannot collect relief standing in a queue."

Habu Mia alleged: "I heard about the helpline number from one of my acquaintances. I called several times for help but could not reach the numbers."

DSCC 46 No Ward Councilor Md Sahid Ullah Minu said: "We have not found any direction about the hotline number of the DSCC. It asked for the names of 500 needy people for relief distribution and we have submitted the list. But we are yet to receive any relief materials."

"The listed people come to us almost every day," he said.

DSCC 5 No Ward Councilor Md Ashrafuzzaman and 57 No Ward Councilor Md Saidul Islam (Madbar) also alleged that they did not get any instruction about the DSCC hotline service.

He also said they even didn't know if anyone had received any relief after making phone calls over those hotlines.

After Coronavirus outbreak the government shut down almost all the sectors in the country putting poor people in economic trouble.

Many women and children are seen on the streets until the midnight waiting for someone to come with help or relief materials at their difficult time.

The DSCC announced that it would provide 10 kg of rice, two litres of cooking oil , five kgs of potato and a soap to people having no earnings due to the long-term shutdown to prevent coronavirus infection.



















On March 28 Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon inaugurated two hotlines - 01709900703 and 01709900704 - for the poor to call over those numbers to receive relief.But many residents of the DSCC alleged that they could not reach the hotlines despite many attempts.They claimed that the hotlines are always found busy from 9am to 5pm, the time it is supposed to receive phone calls.Interestingly some ward councilors of the DSCC said they do not know about the hotlines and the DSCC hadn't given them any instructions to circulate hotline numbers among the dwellers of their areas.The Mayor on the day of the inauguration of the hotlines invited needy people to make calls on the hotlineswith the promise that they would be provided relief at their homes.Chief Revenue Officer at the DSCC Md Yousuf Ali Sardar, however, refused the allegation and said that they receive many calls from poor people every day.Habu Mia, 60, a street vendor, in Laxmibazar area, said: "I have been selling street food in this area for almost 40 years. My daughter and son study in this area and all the people of this area know me. That's why I cannot collect relief standing in a queue."Habu Mia alleged: "I heard about the helpline number from one of my acquaintances. I called several times for help but could not reach the numbers."DSCC 46 No Ward Councilor Md Sahid Ullah Minu said: "We have not found any direction about the hotline number of the DSCC. It asked for the names of 500 needy people for relief distribution and we have submitted the list. But we are yet to receive any relief materials.""The listed people come to us almost every day," he said.DSCC 5 No Ward Councilor Md Ashrafuzzaman and 57 No Ward Councilor Md Saidul Islam (Madbar) also alleged that they did not get any instruction about the DSCC hotline service.He also said they even didn't know if anyone had received any relief after making phone calls over those hotlines.After Coronavirus outbreak the government shut down almost all the sectors in the country putting poor people in economic trouble.Many women and children are seen on the streets until the midnight waiting for someone to come with help or relief materials at their difficult time.The DSCC announced that it would provide 10 kg of rice, two litres of cooking oil , five kgs of potato and a soap to people having no earnings due to the long-term shutdown to prevent coronavirus infection.