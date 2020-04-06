Two buildings, 1 tin-shed house under lockdown in Mirpur





Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police station, said two members of a family, living in the area near Mirpur-1 over bridge got infected with coronavirus.

The authorities concerned from the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) took them from their house in the morning.

Later, the law enforcers went to the spot and put

the two buildings with 18-20 families and the tin-shed house in the area under lockdown.

Another person died from coronavirus and 18 more people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday.

"Death toll from the virus infection is now nine. Eighteen more people were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24hours, raising the number of cases to 88," he said in an online briefing. -UNB





























