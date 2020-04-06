Video
Monday, 6 April, 2020
City supershops, kitchen markets asked to shut by 7pm      
321 more US citizens leave Dhaka

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Diplomatic Correspondent

At least 321 US citizens left Dhaka for Washington on Sunday in an special flight to stay in their homeland with their families as COVID-19 attacks intensify.
"A good number of US citizens including diplomats and their families leave Dhaka for home on a special chartered flight on Sunday evening," an official said before the flight left Dhaka.
The US Department of State and US Embassy in Dhaka made arrangements for the flight, said the US
Embassy in Dhaka.
However, the flight is not free and all passengers will need to reimburse the US government, it added.
Earlier, 269 US citizens left Bangladesh on another special flight.
Meanwhile, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries wants Bangladesh Biman to resume regular flights with them. However, Bangladesh favours chartered special flight considering possible danger of virus transmission.
"We've stopped flight operations considering safety of our people as imported virus initially infected people in the country," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told media recently.
Referring to Australia, the Foreign Minister said Australia has suspended both incoming and outgoing regular flights there but they want Bangladesh flights to remain open.




 No OECD member raised question when Sri Lanka and India suspended all flights.


