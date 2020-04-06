Community transmission detected in Dhaka: IEDCR





Health Minister disclosed this while addressing an online press briefing on coronovirus situation from Dhaka on Sunday.

Sunday's data of new cases was also the highest on a single day since the first three cases were confirmed on March 8.

During the briefing, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora said the ninth deceased was a man from Narayanganj.

Of all the new patients, she said, 15 were men and 12 were from Dhaka. Of the 18 new patients, three are females, she said. Four are aged between 41 and 50 years, she added.

She also said community transmission of the deadly virus has occurred on cluster basis.

Meanwhile, the IEDCR director said three more Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people who made full recovery to 33.

Health Minister acknowledged that the return of RMG workers to the capital amid the coronavirus crisis is indeed a terrible act.

"This is in no way good in the current situation. We will make sure that this type of incident does not occur again...BGMEA, BKMEA are not under the

Health Directorate so we cannot control their actions," he said.

According to the IEDCR, a total of 46 people are in isolation and are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

The government on Sunday declared April 12 and 13 as general holidays, aiming to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Sunday.

April 14, the first day of Bengali New Year, will be added to the holidays, it said.

On March 23, the government declared general holidays from March 26 to April 4, aiming to prevent the transmission of deadly coronavirus and then extended the holidays until April 9.

But kitchen markets, food shops, pharmacies, hospitals and all emergency services will remain out of the purview of the general holidays.

Meanwhile, the Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Sunday cancelled all its international and domestic flights until April 14 to restrict the spread of coronavirus in the country.

"All international and domestic flights will remain suspended until April 14," said Mokabbir Hossain, managing director of the national flag carrier.



















