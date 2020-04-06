Police to prevent people entering or leaving Dhaka



Police intercepted vehicles, including private cars and auto-rickshaws, to strictly maintain social distancing alongside ensuring home quarantine to prevent spread of coronavirus the photo was taken from Merul Badda on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Police ordered to restrict the flow of people in and out of Dhaka after a huge influx of workers into the capital on Saturday sparked fears of contagion amid a coronavirus outbreak.

In a press release on Sunday, police sought cooperation from all for ensuring proper implementation of the health

instructions and directives issued by the government to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Javed Patwary, the Inspector General of Police, directed law enforcers to implement the order from Saturday night, according to Assistant IG Sohel Rana.

Bangladesh Police has been working to ensure social distancing and stay-at-home rules as per the government directive, he added.

Other than the emergency services as required for the smooth living of the citizens, all types of individual and group movement are prohibited, said AIG Sohel adding, "We're working to ensure that."

The police officer also informed that individual or group outside activities have also been banned to maintain social distancing.

The order also calls upon all to follow the government instructions for ensuring social distancing and staying at home in order to tackle the coronavirus situation.

Thousands of industrial workers, mostly employed in the garment industry, crowded ferries to cross rivers or started their long journey on foot to reach Dhaka to save their jobs on hearing that their workplaces were reopening.

The images of desperate workers on the move shocked many as Bangladesh is enforcing a shutdown to maintain social distancing.

Urging cooperation from all citizens in the fight to contain the outbreak, Sohel said, "Movement of all forms has been restricted. No-one can enter or leave Dhaka."

"People must stay where they are. We can't have any gatherings and must maintain social distancing. Protecting our health is now the biggest priority."

On Saturday night, garment exporters' lobbying group BGMEA urged its members to keep their factories closed until April 11 in line with the government's shutdown order.

Rubana Huq, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, was the subject of criticism on social media for going soft on errant factory owners who kept the plants open.

The government on Sunday reported 18 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours which is double from Saturday's. The total number of infection cases in the country is now 88.

The country also confirmed another death, taking the total number to nine. The global death toll from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hit 64,716 till Sunday.

The virus, first reported in China, has so far infected 1,201,933 people around the world, according to worldometer.

The infected 890,583 people are currently being treated while 42,290 of them in serious or critical condition. So far, 246,634 of those infected have recovered.

















Police on Sunday said it is not allowing anyone to enter or leave Dhaka, except for people engaged in emergency services.Police ordered to restrict the flow of people in and out of Dhaka after a huge influx of workers into the capital on Saturday sparked fears of contagion amid a coronavirus outbreak.In a press release on Sunday, police sought cooperation from all for ensuring proper implementation of the healthinstructions and directives issued by the government to prevent spread of coronavirus.Javed Patwary, the Inspector General of Police, directed law enforcers to implement the order from Saturday night, according to Assistant IG Sohel Rana.Bangladesh Police has been working to ensure social distancing and stay-at-home rules as per the government directive, he added.Other than the emergency services as required for the smooth living of the citizens, all types of individual and group movement are prohibited, said AIG Sohel adding, "We're working to ensure that."The police officer also informed that individual or group outside activities have also been banned to maintain social distancing.The order also calls upon all to follow the government instructions for ensuring social distancing and staying at home in order to tackle the coronavirus situation.Thousands of industrial workers, mostly employed in the garment industry, crowded ferries to cross rivers or started their long journey on foot to reach Dhaka to save their jobs on hearing that their workplaces were reopening.The images of desperate workers on the move shocked many as Bangladesh is enforcing a shutdown to maintain social distancing.Urging cooperation from all citizens in the fight to contain the outbreak, Sohel said, "Movement of all forms has been restricted. No-one can enter or leave Dhaka.""People must stay where they are. We can't have any gatherings and must maintain social distancing. Protecting our health is now the biggest priority."On Saturday night, garment exporters' lobbying group BGMEA urged its members to keep their factories closed until April 11 in line with the government's shutdown order.Rubana Huq, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, was the subject of criticism on social media for going soft on errant factory owners who kept the plants open.The government on Sunday reported 18 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours which is double from Saturday's. The total number of infection cases in the country is now 88.The country also confirmed another death, taking the total number to nine. The global death toll from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hit 64,716 till Sunday.The virus, first reported in China, has so far infected 1,201,933 people around the world, according to worldometer.The infected 890,583 people are currently being treated while 42,290 of them in serious or critical condition. So far, 246,634 of those infected have recovered.