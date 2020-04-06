Will RMG owners be punished for breaking govt shutdown?





Now thousands of displaced RMG workers are uncertain about getting their salary or arranging their daily meals. They are now living on the roadsides as none of their landlords in the city have allowed them to enter their house for fear of coronavirus. They are now staying in different parts of the city and adjacent areas as the government issued order banning all types of public and private transports across the country till April 14.

In the wake of the widespread criticism in social media on the issue, many said that the BGMEA authority has put the whole country at a risk. How dare they violate the government lockdown decision? They are thinking only of their business interest and not for the country. The government should take immediate action against the violators of the government order.

When contacted, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi did not respond, while Commerce Secretary Dr Zafor Ahmed refused to comment on Sunday. However, he said the Ministry of Labour is better suited to talk about the issue as it is the task of the labour ministry.

Tipu Munshi earlier said factories can remain open after ensuring protection of the workers health. But all ministers, including the Health Minister, have on several occasions said that all factories and industries must remain shut during the crisis period.

BGMEA president Rubana Huq said, "We are recommending to all owners to close their factories. We are urging all of our members to pay the salary of March as soon as possible. For their assistance, we have also opened a cell in the BGMEA."

Many factory owners said that they have not received any specific instructions from

BGMEA and its president to keep their factories closed during the government countrywide shutdown.

Secretary of labour Ministry KM Ali Azam said the Ministry did not get any directives from the Commerce Ministry regarding the closure of garment factories. However, "We will ensure the labours health facilities in the factories. Our inspectors are inspecting whether factory owners ensures health facilities or not," he said.

Health experts and economists are afraid that the country will face the risk of community transmission of coronavirus for the irresponsible decision of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Importers Association (BGMEA) during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the decision of the apparel industry owners to reopen their factories from Sunday has also been met with widespread criticism. Most of the workers and persons related to contain the deadly Covid-19 have demanded reversal of the decision. They said the government has taken very correctly and wisely decision announcing the extension of lockdown before the end of April 4 deadline.

Renowned physician Dr ABM Abdullah said the garment workers return to Dhaka has exposed the country to a greater risk of spreading the virus.

"BGMEA should shutdown their factories in this crisis period. There was no need to reopen their factories during the lockdown," he added.

A physician of a private medical college, Maruf Talukder said, If you want your family, society, and country to be safe and contain the deadly virus, you have to maintain physical distance. But the return migration has created greater risk for whole of the country of community transmission, he added.

"I know it's hard for poor people, I would urge government to extend their helping hands towards them," he added.









Research Director of Centre for Policy Dialogue Dr Khndaker Golam Moazzem said the BGMEA plays irresponsible role regarding the issue. They should be more active and aware about taking such situation.





