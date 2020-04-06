

PM unveils Tk 72,750cr stimulus package

With the previously announced Tk5, 000 crore stimulus package, the amount of the total package now stands at Tk72, 750 crore, which is nearly 2.52 percent of the country's GDP.

"People with low income will be affected by the impact of the outbreak with the economic crisis deepening in the days to come.

Keeping in mind the potential impact of the virus on inward remittances, the stock market and low-income groups the government will increase public expenditure to keep up growth momentum," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said.

The Prime Minister said this at a press conference at her official residence Ganobhaban while unveiling the stimulus package.

The government will also discourage officials' foreign visits to cut costs, the premier said.

The press conference was organized to brief journalists about the possible impacts of the Coronavirus outbreak on the national economy and the ways to face the challenges in the coming days.

Highlighting the key aspects of the stimulus package, the premier said the total package Tk30, 000 crore will be provided to the affected industries and service sector organizations as working capital through banks as low-interest loan.

"The interest rate of this lending facility will be 9 percent, and the industries concerned and business organisations will pay 4.50 percent interest, meaning the government will pay the half of the interest of the loan as subsidy.

Another segment of the package will be for the small and medium industries. The government will provide Tk20, 000 crore as working capital.

Here the interest rate will be the same as nine percent, but the four percent interest will be borne by the loan-taking industry while the rest of the money will be paid by the government to the respective bank as subsidy.

In another segment of the package the Bangladesh Bank will expand its EDF (Export Development Fund).

Aiming to increase the facility for importing raw materials under the Back-to-back LC system, the central bank will enhance its EDF facility from US dollar 3.5 billion to US dollar 5 billion.

As a result, some Tk12,750 crore, equivalent to US dollar 1.5 billion, will be added to the respective fund.

The current interest rate of the EDF is LIBOR (London Inter-Bank Offer Rate) + 1.5 percent (which is actually 2.73 percent). It will be decreased to two percent, she said.

As for the last segment the Prime Minister mentioned that Bangladesh Bank would introduce a new loan facility system titled 'Pre-shipment Credit Refinance Scheme'.

The amount of this loan facility will be Tk5, 000 crore in total where the interest rate will be seven percent.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister again warned against corruption and irregularities in implementing the packages.

"I just want that all will do their work with honesty. Don't indulge in any type of corruption, irregularity and misuse," she said.

PM Mentioned the notable programmes including distributing food materials free of cost, selling rice at Tk10 per KG, distributing cash among targeted communities, widening the coverage of the old-age allowance, widow allowance and allowance for the women oppressed by husbands to cent percent at 100 most poverty-prone upazilas of the country.

Other undertaken operations include speedy implementation of the programme to build houses for the homeless marking the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She said the coverage of our existing social safety net would be further widened to fulfill the basic needs of people living below the poverty line, day labourers and people who are engaged in non-formal works.

She said time had not yet come to specifically mention what type of negative impact or what would be the impact of the novel Coronavirus pandemic on the country's economy.

"I hope our economy will rebound and we could reach near the desired economic growth, if the stimulus packages, the previous and the fresh ones, could be quickly implemented," she said.

Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal, Senior Secretary of Finance Ministry Abdur Rouf Talukder, Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Fazle Kabir also spoke at the press conference.

The press conference was moderated by PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim. PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.

















