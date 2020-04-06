Govt holiday extended till Apr 14





Of the three days, April 14 is already a general holiday on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year. The holiday of April 12 and 13 will be included with it.

The Public Administration Ministry on Sunday issued a notification further extending the general holiday.

Earlier, the government declared general holiday from March 26 to April 4 and further extended it till April 9 in a move to prevent the deadly virus.

Vehicles transporting agricultural products, fertilisers, pesticides, fuel, newspapers, food products and medical equipment along with kitchen markets, food shops, dispensaries and hospitals won't be affected by the shutdown.



















