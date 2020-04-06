Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 April, 2020, 8:52 PM
latest City supershops, kitchen markets asked to shut by 7pm      
Home Front Page

Govt holiday extended till Apr 14

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff Correspondent

Before ending the ongoing general holiday till April 11, the government has extended the holiday for three more days from April 12 to April 14 aiming at preventing the deadly coronavirus transmission maintaining social distancing and 'stay at home' directive of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Of the three days, April 14 is already a general holiday on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year. The holiday of April 12 and 13 will be included with it.
The Public Administration Ministry on Sunday issued a notification further extending the general holiday.
Earlier, the government declared general holiday from March 26 to April 4 and further extended it till April 9 in a move to prevent the deadly virus.
Vehicles transporting agricultural products, fertilisers, pesticides, fuel, newspapers, food products and medical equipment along with kitchen markets, food shops, dispensaries and hospitals won't be affected by the shutdown.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Move to bring back more Bangladeshis from abroad
No positive COVID-19 patient in Ctg in two days
Death at home: The unseen toll of Italy’s coronavirus crisis
Modi speaks to Sonia, Manmohan, Pranab on coronavirus
Mayor Ivy seeks curfew or lockdown in NCC
Help from DSCC hotlines still a far cry
Two buildings, 1 tin-shed house under lockdown in Mirpur
321 more US citizens leave Dhaka


Latest News
Two suspected 'drug peddlers' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight
Don’t be cruel to pet animals, Minister to Kataban shop owners
38 fined in Sirajganj for not maintaining social distance
4 Bangladeshis back from India thru' Banglabandha quarantined
No online test, admission: UGC to pvt universities
Health Minister frustrates over unawareness as national committee chief
Cumilla building put on lockdown
Ex-Moulvibazar MP Husne Ara Wahid passes away
Entry into and exit from Rajshahi restricted
Freedom fighter dies at Ctg isolation center
Most Read News
Holiday extended till Apr 14
Beximco, Beacon start making coronavirus drug
COVID-19: Another dies, 18 more infected
Passengers leave Dhaka hiding in ‘fish containers’
Entry into and exit from Dhaka banned
PM announces Tk 72,750cr stimulus package
RMG workers' salary to be paid by April 30
Why open RMG violating shutdown?
Coronavirus: Ex-Moulvibazar MP Sirajul dies in US
PM to announce workplan today to overcome corona fallout  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft