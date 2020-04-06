Tk 10 per kg rice sale begins

RAJSHAHI, Apr 5: Selling of Taka 10 per kilogram rice began here on Sunday aimed at lessening the suffering of the hand-to-mouth families being caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"Thirty metric tonnes of rice was sold at 32 points in Rajshahi city areas through the enlisted dealers simultaneously today benefiting a large number of low-income group people," said Raihanul Kabir, Regional Controller of the Department of Food.

Any of the targeted group people can purchase 20 kilograms of rice, five kilograms each in three days- Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Kabir said 108 tonnes of rice will be sold through 54 dealers in all eight district headquarters including the Rajshahi city from 10:00am to 3:00pm. -BSS