Cultural activist Fakhrul Islam dies

Cultural activist and reciter Fakhrul Islam Tara died on Sunday at a hospital in the capital.He was 47. Tara, who has been suffering from Leukemia since long, breathed his last at 12 noon, said a press release.Apart from a cultural activist and reciter, he also worked with Desh TV and ATN News for long.He made documentary on Sheikh Russel titled "Je Chithi Russel Ke Deya Holo Na" and on Bangabandhu titled "Tini Bollen".