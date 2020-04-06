

Ex-MP Sirajul Islam dies of Covid-19 in US

He breathed his last at 6:00pm (local time) at Elmhurst Hospital in New York, said a press release of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change here.

Islam is survived by his wife, a son and four daughters.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Islam, who was one of the organizers of Liberation War.

He prayed for eternal peace of departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to bereaved family. -UNB

























