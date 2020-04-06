CCCI asks shops to shut at 6pm everyday





In a statement, the CCCI president said the government has extended the general holidays to prevent coronavirus, while Bangladesh Garments Manufacturing Exporting Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturing Exporter Association (BKMEA) have asked their members to keep their factories closed in line with the government direction.

In this situation, it is very important for all to stay in their respective houses, he said, adding, "Therefore, the CCCI urge all to close all shops except grocery stores and medicine shops at 6:00pm every day. Haats and bazaars should also be closed after 6:00pm, if necessary." -BSS























CHATTOGRAM, Apr 5: Mahbubul Alam, president of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI), on Sunday called upon the people concerned to shut all shops, except grocery and medicine shops, in the city and district at 6 pm everyday in view of the current coronavirus pandemic.In a statement, the CCCI president said the government has extended the general holidays to prevent coronavirus, while Bangladesh Garments Manufacturing Exporting Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturing Exporter Association (BKMEA) have asked their members to keep their factories closed in line with the government direction.In this situation, it is very important for all to stay in their respective houses, he said, adding, "Therefore, the CCCI urge all to close all shops except grocery stores and medicine shops at 6:00pm every day. Haats and bazaars should also be closed after 6:00pm, if necessary." -BSS