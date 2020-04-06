

Relief materials distributed among 80,456 poor people

KHULNA: Relief materials were distributed among at least 79,806 people under separate programmes in the district on Saturday.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Khulna City Corporation (KCC) has distributed 3,86,030 soaps among 77,206 poor families in the city on Saturday afternoon.

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque attended the programme and distributed the soaps among the poor people under the project titled "Development of marginalised people" in collaboration with KCC to prevent the coronavirus infection at Nagar Bhaban as chief guest.

Among others, General Secretary (GS) of City Awami League MDA Babul Rana and Project Manager Mohammad Mostafa were also present.

Each of the beneficiary families was given a packet containing five soaps to cope with the present troubled situation.

The KCC mayor laid emphasis on concerted efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 as the whole world is battling against the pandemic to protect the mankind from the fatal disease.

As part of the precautionary measures, he advised the people to follow social distancing alongside maintaining individual hygienic habits to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

On the other hand, the district administration has provided 200 fisherman families with foodstuff with an aim to mitigate their financial hardship because of coronavirus outbreak.

Under the 'Non-Government Humanitarian Assistance Cell' to mitigate the economic hardship, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Helal Hossain has distributed rice, pulse, oil, potatoes, salt, soap and salt among the fishermen at different ghats of the Rupsha River here on Saturday afternoon.

At that time, Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah and Additional DC (General) Ziaur Rahman were also present.

DC Helal Hossain urged all the people to stay at home and follow social distancing to curb the community spread of the virus.

About 300 volunteers in Khulna led by DC have been working to provide the necessary food items at their doorstep.

As part of the government's instant humanitarian support programme to mitigate the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus situation, the local administrations, law enforcement agencies, and public representatives are distributing essential foods among the needy, jobless, destitute and disabled families in different areas of the district.

Khulna Divisional Administration, Khulna District Administration, KCC, Bangladesh Navy, Khulna, RAB-6, Mohadevpur Upazila Project Implementation Officer Md Multan Hossen donated food items to 1,200 families who became workless due to corona outbreak, on upazila parishad premises in Naogaon on Saturday. photo: observer

Meanwhile, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Munnujan Sufian will distribute food items among 20,000 labourers in the district to overcome their financial hardship caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The state minister called upon the people to strictly follow the directives, particularly to 'stay at home'.

As part of the countrywide instant 'humanitarian support', KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Saturday afternoon distributed rice, pulses, oils, potato, soap and masks among 2,400 needy, jobless and destitute people in the city's eight wards as chief guest.

Among others, General Secretary of city AL MDA Babul Rana, and ward councillor's of KCC were also present on the occasion.

While talking with The Daily Observer on Sunday, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) Md Azizul Haque Zoarder said the government recently allocated 400 metric tonnes of rice and Tk 10 lakh so far for the purpose.

"We have already allocated 490 metric tons of rice in favour of all nine upazilas and city corporation area for distribution of 10 kg rice among 55,000 jobless families each with the assistance of the local union parishad chairmen and members, and city's ward councillors, he also said.

Sree Sree Thakur Anukul Chandra Satsanga, a religious organisation in the district, has aimed at mitigating their emergency hardship being caused by coronavirus outbreak.

Additional Superintend of Police Goutam Kumer Biswas, former Pabna Press Club GS Akhinoor Islam Remon and Kamal Ahmed Siddique, among others, were present during the distribution.

Sree Sree Thakur Anukul Chandra Satsanga Tapas GS Kumer Roy said although they have plenty of limitations, they provided food items to 650 helpless families to cope with the present crisis.

Sree Sree Thakur Anukul Chandra Satsanga Tapas GS Kumer Roy said although they have plenty of limitations, they provided food items to 650 helpless families to cope with the present crisis.

Each of the beneficiary families got one packet containing five kilograms of rice, one kilogram of pulse, two kilograms of potato, one litre oil and soap, said Convener of Relief Goods Distribution Committee Naresh Madhu.