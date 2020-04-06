Two killed in road mishaps





NOAKHALI: A teenage boy was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Chairman Ghat-Sonapur Road near Char Jabbar Fire Service Station in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Enayet Ullah Bappi, 15, was the son of Nur Ahmad of Char Bazlul Karim Village in the upazila.

The injured are: Nizam Uddin, 17, of Char Bazlul Karim Village, and Arafat Hossen, 38, and Mostak Ahmed, 30, of Char Jubly area in the upazila.

Local sources said following the accident four bikers were injured.

They were rushed to Char Jabbar Health Complex where Bappi was declared dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Jabbar Police Station (PS) Shahed Uddin Chowdhury said the body was kept at Noakhali General Hospital.

BARISHAL: A day labourer was killed in an accident on the Bailakhali-Babuganj Road at Gazipur Village in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

Deceased Masum, 32, was the son of Kalam Hawlader of the village.

Babuganj PS OC Zahid Bin Alam said a sand-laden trolley skidded off the road and fell in a roadside ditch, leaving Masum seriously injured.

Later, he died on the way to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.















