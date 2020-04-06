Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 April, 2020, 8:52 PM
latest City supershops, kitchen markets asked to shut by 7pm      
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a teenage boy were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Noakhali and Barishal, on Thursday.  
NOAKHALI: A teenage boy was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Chairman Ghat-Sonapur Road near Char Jabbar Fire Service Station in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Enayet Ullah Bappi, 15, was the son of Nur Ahmad of Char Bazlul Karim Village in the upazila.
The injured are: Nizam Uddin, 17, of Char Bazlul Karim Village, and Arafat Hossen, 38, and Mostak Ahmed, 30, of Char Jubly area in the upazila.
Local sources said following the accident four bikers were injured.
They were rushed to Char Jabbar Health Complex where Bappi was declared dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Jabbar Police Station (PS) Shahed Uddin Chowdhury said the body was kept at Noakhali General Hospital.
BARISHAL: A day labourer was killed in an accident on the Bailakhali-Babuganj Road at Gazipur Village in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
Deceased Masum, 32, was the son of Kalam Hawlader of the village.
Babuganj PS OC Zahid Bin Alam said a sand-laden trolley skidded off the road and fell in a roadside ditch, leaving Masum seriously injured.
Later, he died on the way to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Relief materials distributed among 80,456 poor people
Nine injured in Noakhali clash
Two killed in road mishaps
Dead dolphin on C’Bazar beach
Three ‘commit suicide’  
Lightning kills three in C’Bazar
Four unnatural deaths in four districts
Day-labourers suffer due to corona outbreak


Latest News
Two suspected 'drug peddlers' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight
Don’t be cruel to pet animals, Minister to Kataban shop owners
38 fined in Sirajganj for not maintaining social distance
4 Bangladeshis back from India thru' Banglabandha quarantined
No online test, admission: UGC to pvt universities
Health Minister frustrates over unawareness as national committee chief
Cumilla building put on lockdown
Ex-Moulvibazar MP Husne Ara Wahid passes away
Entry into and exit from Rajshahi restricted
Freedom fighter dies at Ctg isolation center
Most Read News
Holiday extended till Apr 14
Beximco, Beacon start making coronavirus drug
COVID-19: Another dies, 18 more infected
Passengers leave Dhaka hiding in ‘fish containers’
Entry into and exit from Dhaka banned
PM announces Tk 72,750cr stimulus package
RMG workers' salary to be paid by April 30
Why open RMG violating shutdown?
Coronavirus: Ex-Moulvibazar MP Sirajul dies in US
PM to announce workplan today to overcome corona fallout  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft