COX'S BAZAR, Apr 5: The body of a dead dolphin was washed up on the beach in Teknaf Upazila of the district.

Locals found the dead dolphin on Shaplapur beach on Saturday.

During the last two days, the locals found two more dead dolphins and one tortoise at parachute point in Darianagar area.

Baharchara Union Parishad Chairman Moulvi Aziz said dead dolphin often washed ashore on the beach during the tide as usual.