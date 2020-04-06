Three ‘commit suicide’  





RAJSHAHI: A teenage boy killed self by hanging in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Friday night as his father denied giving him money for buying motorcycle.

Deceased Rabiul Islam, 16, was the son of Afzal Hossen of Batupara Village in the upazila and a ninth-grader at Batupara TBM Institute.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohanpur Police Station (PS) Mostak Ahmed said, being informed by family members, they recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Saturday morning.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A woman killed self by hanging in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon over her husband's extramarital affair.

Deceased Chand Sultana Rani, 37, was the wife of Rabiul Karim of Goalfa area in the upazila. Deceased's relatives said Rabiul beat Sultana on Thursday night following an altercation between them over Rabiul's extramarital affair. Later, on Friday afternoon, Sultana hanged self in her room.

BARISHAL: A youth killed self by hanging in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Ranajit Baroi, 35, was the son of Brajendra Nath Baroi of Askor Village under Bagdha Union in the upazila.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Sub-Inspector of Agailjhara PS Shajahan.



















