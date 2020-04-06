Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 April, 2020, 8:51 PM
latest City supershops, kitchen markets asked to shut by 7pm      
Home Countryside

Lightning kills three in C’Bazar

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Apr 5: Three salt farmers were killed by lightning strikes in Maheshkhali Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Manik, 17, son of Nesar Ahmed of Baniakata area, Mostafizur Rahman, 25, son of Soiudur Rahman of Teutang Dhoinyaya Kata area in Pekua Upazila, and Md Faruk, 25, son of Jalal Ahmed of Jagiraghona area in Maheshkhali.
Sources said the victims were working in the salt fields in respective areas. At that time, lightning struck Manik in Moinnaghona area, Mostafizur in Annuhhona area, and Faruk in Kalapainnaghona area.
Locals said sudden nor'wester also damaged the salt farming in different areas of the upazila.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Jamirul Islam confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Relief materials distributed among 80,456 poor people
Nine injured in Noakhali clash
Two killed in road mishaps
Dead dolphin on C’Bazar beach
Three ‘commit suicide’  
Lightning kills three in C’Bazar
Four unnatural deaths in four districts
Day-labourers suffer due to corona outbreak


Latest News
Two suspected 'drug peddlers' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight
Don’t be cruel to pet animals, Minister to Kataban shop owners
38 fined in Sirajganj for not maintaining social distance
4 Bangladeshis back from India thru' Banglabandha quarantined
No online test, admission: UGC to pvt universities
Health Minister frustrates over unawareness as national committee chief
Cumilla building put on lockdown
Ex-Moulvibazar MP Husne Ara Wahid passes away
Entry into and exit from Rajshahi restricted
Freedom fighter dies at Ctg isolation center
Most Read News
Holiday extended till Apr 14
Beximco, Beacon start making coronavirus drug
COVID-19: Another dies, 18 more infected
Passengers leave Dhaka hiding in ‘fish containers’
Entry into and exit from Dhaka banned
PM announces Tk 72,750cr stimulus package
RMG workers' salary to be paid by April 30
Why open RMG violating shutdown?
Coronavirus: Ex-Moulvibazar MP Sirajul dies in US
PM to announce workplan today to overcome corona fallout  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft