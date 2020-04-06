Lightning kills three in C’Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Apr 5: Three salt farmers were killed by lightning strikes in Maheshkhali Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Manik, 17, son of Nesar Ahmed of Baniakata area, Mostafizur Rahman, 25, son of Soiudur Rahman of Teutang Dhoinyaya Kata area in Pekua Upazila, and Md Faruk, 25, son of Jalal Ahmed of Jagiraghona area in Maheshkhali.

Sources said the victims were working in the salt fields in respective areas. At that time, lightning struck Manik in Moinnaghona area, Mostafizur in Annuhhona area, and Faruk in Kalapainnaghona area.

Locals said sudden nor'wester also damaged the salt farming in different areas of the upazila.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Jamirul Islam confirmed the matter.



















