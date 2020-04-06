Four unnatural deaths in four districts





BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A woman was electrocuted in Borodalima Village under Nazirpur Union in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

Deceased Honufa Begum, 50, was a resident of the village.

Local sources said the woman was washing her body for saying prayers at her house's bathroom in the evening. At one stage, she came in contact with a live electric wire, leaving her electrocuted.

She was rushed to Upazila Health Complex where she was declared dead.

BOGURA: A minor boy was accidentally crushed under his father's power tiller at Purbasujaitpur Village under Pakulla Union in Sonatala Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Md Rifat Hossen, 9, was the son of Md Taherul Islam of the village, and a fourth-grader at Pakulla Government Primary School.

Locals said Taherul Islam was ploughing his land with the power tiller in the morning, and his son was sitting beside the field. At one stage, he lost control over the tiller and it crushed his son, leaving him dead on the spot.

Pakulla Union Parishad Chairman Julfikar Rahman Shanta confirmed the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonatala Police Station (PS) Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury said they handed over the body to the family members without autopsy.

NARAIL: A two-year-girl was killed after an electric pillar collapsed on her in Narail Municipality on Saturday morning.

Deceased Tajkia was the daughter of Azizur Rahman of Durgapur area in the municipality.

Sources said West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited was setting up the pillar in the said area in the morning. At that time, the pillar fell on Tajkia, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to Narail Sadar Hospital where she was declared dead.

Sadar PS OC Ilias Hossen said they detained a worker of the electricity company and a contractor in this connection.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Masum, 14, son of Rafiqul Islam of Fajumiar Hat area of the upazila.

Charkadiba Union Parishad (UP) Member Akram Hossain Shahed said Masum, an eighth grader of Fajumiar Haat School and College, was missing since Thursday afternoon.

Later, Masum's family members found the body on the rooftop of their house in the morning.

UP Member Shahed said Masum might have climbed the rooftop to collect coconut and accidentally came into contact with Palli Bidyut's power transmission line that caused his death.

However, the fire fighters recovered the body in the morning.



















