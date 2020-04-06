

Day-labourers suffer due to corona outbreak

Since dawn, the day-labourers in hundreds wait near Mawna flyover every day to avail work.

After bargaining over wages, they go away with different owners before 8am. But, they are falling into trouble nowadays due to the corona impact.

Because of the lockdown, none is coming to hire them. It is agonising for them and their families as there is no work and no food.

But, defying the social distance rule following corona impact, they are still crowding at the same time in quest of works every day. And waiting for the day, they have to return empty handed.

Three years back, Arzina Akhter, 45, of Nandail Upazila in Mymensingh District came to Sreepur keeping her two issues to her brother following the death of her husband. She had been working as a labourer for Tk 300 per day. She would get work order every day just coming to the flyover in the morning.

Since the lockdown, she and others have been making waiting regularly under the flyover. But none is coming to pick them up.

She would send money to her issues every week. Now money cannot be sent. Her days are passing in half and full starvation.

Azizul Haque, 50, said, thousands of labourers work in different areas of industrially developed Gazipur. Most of them are from neighbouring Mymensingh District. They live at rented rooms in different areas. But, it has been a sudden setback in their lives as there is no work.

So, ignoring the government order to stay at home, they have to get out for work. But, due to lack of work, it is now the most pathetic situation for them.

Day-labourer Mumina Khatun said following the closure of all, most of the labourers have gone to their respective homes. But, after losing all savings at home, she has come here, but there is no work.

She also said there is no stock of food. Hearing the news of relief distribution, she rounded to different places. If so continues, they will have to die from want of food but not from any disease.

A frustrated day-labourer, Nazimuddin said, "All are helping all, but there is none to see the distressed. We are surviving on one meal per day instead of three meals."

Sreepur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sheikh Shamsul Arefin said, "We have got food allocation through local representatives, and we will distribute those soon."

















