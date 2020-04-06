Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 April, 2020, 8:51 PM
latest City supershops, kitchen markets asked to shut by 7pm      
Home Countryside

12 hospitalised with corona symptoms

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Apr 5: A total of 12 people including a nurse are so far undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) with coronavirus symptoms.
Doctors of the RMCH revealed this information in a press release at the hospital on Saturday morning.
According to the press release, six men and six women are now undergoing treatment at the RMCH with the coronavirus symptoms. Most of them have improved their critical situation. They will be discharged from the hospital as soon as possible, the press release added.
However, a decision has also been taken to keep three men and the nurses under observation at the isolation unit of RMCH, said Azizul Haque Azaz, associate professor of Medicine Department and Convenor of the Corona Physician Coordination Committee. He also said the nurse had been suffering from fever and others with coronavirus symptoms for the last 10 days.
Therefore, she is being treated in institutional isolation at the infectious disease hospital, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Relief materials distributed among 80,456 poor people
Nine injured in Noakhali clash
Two killed in road mishaps
Dead dolphin on C’Bazar beach
Three ‘commit suicide’  
Lightning kills three in C’Bazar
Four unnatural deaths in four districts
Day-labourers suffer due to corona outbreak


Latest News
Two suspected 'drug peddlers' killed in Teknaf 'gunfight
Don’t be cruel to pet animals, Minister to Kataban shop owners
38 fined in Sirajganj for not maintaining social distance
4 Bangladeshis back from India thru' Banglabandha quarantined
No online test, admission: UGC to pvt universities
Health Minister frustrates over unawareness as national committee chief
Cumilla building put on lockdown
Ex-Moulvibazar MP Husne Ara Wahid passes away
Entry into and exit from Rajshahi restricted
Freedom fighter dies at Ctg isolation center
Most Read News
Holiday extended till Apr 14
Beximco, Beacon start making coronavirus drug
COVID-19: Another dies, 18 more infected
Passengers leave Dhaka hiding in ‘fish containers’
Entry into and exit from Dhaka banned
PM announces Tk 72,750cr stimulus package
RMG workers' salary to be paid by April 30
Why open RMG violating shutdown?
Coronavirus: Ex-Moulvibazar MP Sirajul dies in US
PM to announce workplan today to overcome corona fallout  
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft