12 hospitalised with corona symptoms





Doctors of the RMCH revealed this information in a press release at the hospital on Saturday morning.

According to the press release, six men and six women are now undergoing treatment at the RMCH with the coronavirus symptoms. Most of them have improved their critical situation. They will be discharged from the hospital as soon as possible, the press release added.

However, a decision has also been taken to keep three men and the nurses under observation at the isolation unit of RMCH, said Azizul Haque Azaz, associate professor of Medicine Department and Convenor of the Corona Physician Coordination Committee. He also said the nurse had been suffering from fever and others with coronavirus symptoms for the last 10 days.

Therefore, she is being treated in institutional isolation at the infectious disease hospital, he added.















