

Wheat farmers get bumper production at Mohadevpur

As most of the farmers have been interested in wheat farming through modern technology, the crop was cultivated here on a large scale this season.

As the farmers got profit in farming this crop throughout the last couple of years, they are now getting interest in farming developed variety of wheat 'Ufshi' invented by Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI).

Upazila Agriculture Department assumes the wheat farmers here will get more profit this year than the last couple of years if the weather remains friendly.

Many agriculturalists said the farmers in the upazila is contributing a lot on the national economic development by cultivating wheat with the proper supervision of BARI and Department of Agricultural Extension.

As the wheat farming requires less irrigation and not affected by much pest attack, the production cost of it is very low. Besides, the farmers can get very good price in the market. The use of chemical fertiliser was reduced in farming wheat than Boro Paddy. Apart from this, less pest attack was largely seen in BARI-25, 26, 28, 29, Pradip, Bijoy and Shatabdi varieties of wheat. Due to more profit and less production cost, the farmers here are getting more interest in farming this crop day by day.

According to sources at Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in the upazila, the target of cultivating wheat was set on 455 hectares of land in 10 unions of the upazila this year, where it was cultivated on 520 hectares of land. Of these, BARI-25 variety of wheat was cultivated on 210 hectares, BARI-26 on 150 hectares, BARI-28 on 130 hectares and other varieties were cultivated on the remaining land.

Farmer Abdur Rashid of Enayetpur Village said following the instructions of the DAE, he cultivated wheat on three bighas of land this year as he got profit last year. He expects to produce 12 maunds to 14 maunds of wheat per bigha this season.

Farmer Shamsher Ali of Rodail Village said he cultivated wheat on two bighas of land this year from where he expects 25 maunds to 30 maunds of wheat. He got Tk 800 per maund of wheat after selling it last year. He is expecting the same price this year too.

In this connection, Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturalist Arun Chandra Roy said they are properly supervising the farmers not to fall in any unwanted trouble. He also expects a very good production this year if the weather remains friendly.

















MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON, Apr 5: The farmers of Mohadevpur Upazila of the district are getting bumper production of wheat this year.As most of the farmers have been interested in wheat farming through modern technology, the crop was cultivated here on a large scale this season.As the farmers got profit in farming this crop throughout the last couple of years, they are now getting interest in farming developed variety of wheat 'Ufshi' invented by Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI).Upazila Agriculture Department assumes the wheat farmers here will get more profit this year than the last couple of years if the weather remains friendly.Many agriculturalists said the farmers in the upazila is contributing a lot on the national economic development by cultivating wheat with the proper supervision of BARI and Department of Agricultural Extension.As the wheat farming requires less irrigation and not affected by much pest attack, the production cost of it is very low. Besides, the farmers can get very good price in the market. The use of chemical fertiliser was reduced in farming wheat than Boro Paddy. Apart from this, less pest attack was largely seen in BARI-25, 26, 28, 29, Pradip, Bijoy and Shatabdi varieties of wheat. Due to more profit and less production cost, the farmers here are getting more interest in farming this crop day by day.According to sources at Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in the upazila, the target of cultivating wheat was set on 455 hectares of land in 10 unions of the upazila this year, where it was cultivated on 520 hectares of land. Of these, BARI-25 variety of wheat was cultivated on 210 hectares, BARI-26 on 150 hectares, BARI-28 on 130 hectares and other varieties were cultivated on the remaining land.Farmer Abdur Rashid of Enayetpur Village said following the instructions of the DAE, he cultivated wheat on three bighas of land this year as he got profit last year. He expects to produce 12 maunds to 14 maunds of wheat per bigha this season.Farmer Shamsher Ali of Rodail Village said he cultivated wheat on two bighas of land this year from where he expects 25 maunds to 30 maunds of wheat. He got Tk 800 per maund of wheat after selling it last year. He is expecting the same price this year too.In this connection, Upazila Agriculture Officer Agriculturalist Arun Chandra Roy said they are properly supervising the farmers not to fall in any unwanted trouble. He also expects a very good production this year if the weather remains friendly.