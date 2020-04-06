PPEs, kits given to Bagha isolation centres

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Apr 5: Personal Protection Equipments (PPEs), masks and three kits to test coronavirus were provided to two five-bed isolation centres in Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday.

Local sources said there were two five-bed isolation centres established in Bagha Model High School and the Upazila Health Complex with a view to preventing coronavirus. Although there are no patients admitted to the isolation centres, the doctors are providing necessary health treatment from there.

Bagha Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Akhteruzzaman said community clinics were established in each of the union in the upazila. Necessary health advices and treatments were given to the common people from these community clinics over mobile phone, the official added.



