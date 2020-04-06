Video
Monday, 6 April, 2020
Home Countryside

Samples of 14 people of Bhola sent to IEDCR

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, Apr 5: The Health Department of the district sent samples of 14 people of five upazilas to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) during the last 24 hours, assuming they are infected with the novel coronavirus.
One of them is now in isolation unit, though the rest were kept under home quarantine supervised by the doctors.
The District Health Department confirmed the information on Friday.
The department said the samples of each four persons of Sadar and Daulatkhan upazilas, and each two others of Tazumuddin, Char Fasson and Borhanuddin upazilas were sent to IEDCR.
Meanwhile, a total of 135 people are still kept under home quarantine in the district, and 297 people were so far released from the quarantine after passing 14 days at home with no coronavirus symptoms.
Bhola Civil Surgeon Dr Ratan Kumar Dhaly said the samples of 14 people including one who is kept in isolation unit of the sadar hospital were sent to IEDCR as the doctors assume they are carrying coronavirus symptoms.










