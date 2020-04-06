Video
Monday, 6 April, 2020, 8:51 PM
latest City supershops, kitchen markets asked to shut by 7pm      
Home Countryside

Businesses fined for violating govt law in three districts

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in three days fined various business establishments for violating government law during coronavirus outbreak in three districts- Gazipur, Narsingdi and Habiganj.   
KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Two mobile courts here on Saturday fined 28 shops of five markets Tk 4.43 lakh in Kaliganj Upazila of the district.  On information of selling commodities at higher price, the mobile courts led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Shibli Sadique and Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) Mohammad Juber Alam conducted drives in various areas of the upazila and fined five shops at Kaliganj Bazaar, three at Nagari Bazaar, 13 at Ulukhola Bazaar, three at Dolan Bazaar, and four at Jamalpur Bazaar.
UNO Md Shibli Sadique said an 11-member team was formed to monitor the markets here.
Besides, drives against those who sell essential commodities at higher price will be continued, the UNO added.   
NARSINGDI: A mobile court here on Friday noon fined two businesses Tk 8,000 in Boro Bazaar of the district town for not hanging price list and selling goods at higher rates.
Meanwhile, a huge presence of people ignoring government directive was found at the bazaar. The armed forces are running hard campaign to ensure social distancing.
On Friday noon, Senior Executive Magistrate Sakhawat Jamil Saikat along with an armed forces team conducted the court.
NABIGANJ, HABIGANJ: A mobile court here on Thursday fined several shops Tk 16,000 for not having any price list in the upazila of the district.  The mobile court led by AC Land Sumaiya Momin conducted a drive in various areas including Inatganj, Gholduba, Bander Bazar and the municipal town of the upazila and fined the business establishments.
AC Land Sumaiya Momin said all shops except pharmacies and essential groceries are closed in the upazila. The upazila administration is taking actions against those who are opening the shops unnecessarily and not showing price list of the commodities.











