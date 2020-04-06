Video
Monday, 6 April, 2020
9,369 expats sent to quarantine in Khulna Division

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Apr 5: A total of 9,369 expatriates have been released so far out of the total 12,838 kept in home quarantine to prevent community transmission of coronavirus in Khulna Division.
While talking with The Daily Observer on Sunday, Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akhter said a total of 9,369 expatriates have been released from home quarantine till 8am on Sunday from March 10 in all 10 districts of the division.
Besides, a total of 40 expatriates have been released from hospital quarantine out of the total 48 and 13 others from isolation out of the 20 so far in the division without any coronavirus symptoms.
Meanwhile, 269 expatriates were kept under home quarantine in the last 24 hours in the division.
Among the 269, 24 expatriates are in home quarantine in Khulna, 158 in Bagerhat, 63 in Satkhira, nine in Jashore, two in Jhenidah, two in Narail, one in Chuadanga, and 10 in Meherpur districts.  With them, a total of 12,838 expatriates were sent to home quarantine so far in the division and of them, 651 were given clearance in the last 24 hours as they had no symptoms of coronavirus after their stay in home-quarantine for 14 days, she added.


