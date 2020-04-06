Six found dead in 5 dists





MANIKGANJ: Police recovered a farmer's decomposed body from a maize field in Chalitapara area under Chandahar Union in Singair Upazila of the district on Saturday noon, 10 days after he went missing.

Deceased Abdur Rashid, 40, was the son of Shamser Ali Fakir of Maniknagar Village in the union.

The deceased's younger brother Md Shahidul Kosai said Rashid went to catch fish from a local pond on March 26 last and since then went missing. Family members searched for him in many places but could not trace out.

He also said, on Saturday noon, locals saw the body in the maize field and informed them. Later, on information, police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Singair Police Station (PS) Md Abdus Sattar Mia confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered a woman's hanging body from a litchi orchard in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Pratima Rani, 32, was the daughter of Matin Singha of the upazila.

Locals saw the body hanging from a tree in Raghabpur area on Saturday morning and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Sadar PS OC Shahriar Haque.

Deceased's mother filed a case, and police detained the deceased's aunt in this connection.

NOAKHALI: Two bodies were found in Kabirhat Upazila of the district in two days. The body of a five-year-old girl was recovered from a pond in the upazila on Saturday morning, one day after she went missing.

Deceased Bibi Mariam Shrabanti was the daughter of Mosharraf Hossen of Chargullakhali Village in the upazila, and a first-grader at Janata Bazaar Government Primary School.

The deceased's elder brother Shakhawat Hossen said Mariam went out of the house on Friday afternoon. Since then, she had been missing.

Later, locals saw the body floating in a pond near their house and recovered it.

She might have slipped into the pond and drowned, Shakhawat added.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from the same upazila on Friday morning. The identity of the deceased, aged around 32, could not be known yet.

Quoting locals, local union parishad member said few Muslim devotees spotted a body in Sondalpur Intersection area in the morning while they were returning home after Fazr prayer. Being informed, police recovered the body around 9am.

Kabirhat PS OC Mirza Mohammad Hasan said injury marks were found on his neck and his legs were tied.

The body was sent to Noakhali General Hospital morgue, the OC added.

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR: Police recovered an old man's body from a ditch near his house at Boro Satanipara Village under Boktarpur Union in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon, 42 days after he went missing. Deceased Deepak Gomez, 65, was a resident of the village. The deceased's son Sagor Korneleuz Gomez said his father was a bit mentally retarded. He went missing from the house on February 21 last. Following this he filed a general diary with Kaliganj PS on February 23 last.

He also said on Friday afternoon, a local man was cleaning hyacinth from the ditch and felt foul smell from there. He informed the matter to police. Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. OC of the PS AKM Mizanul Haque confirmed the incident.

LAXMIPUR: Police recovered a teenage boy's body from Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday morning. Deceased Masum, 14, was the son of Rafiqul Islam of Fajumiar Haat, and an eight-grader at Fajumiar Haat School and College.

Charkadira Union Parishad Member Akram Hossen Shahed said Masum had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Family members found the body on the rooftop of their house on Friday morning.



















