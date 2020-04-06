Video
Monday, 6 April, 2020, 8:50 PM
Home Countryside

Red Crescent Society works in Gaibandha to check corona spread

Published : Monday, 6 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Apr 5: District unit of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BRDCS) has been conducting various activities in all the seven upazilas of the district for a month to check the spread of coronavirus.
The activities include distributing masks, awareness building leaflets, hand sanitizers and soaps to the mass people at crowded places including hospitals, police stations, and upazila complexes, said an official.
Besides, the volunteers of BDRCS have also been spraying disinfectant on roads and roadside walls since March 26, he also said. They are using calcium hypochlorite commonly called as bleaching powder mixed liquid with a ratio of 10 gm in per litre of water to attain the cherished goal, he added.
Secretary of BDRCS, district unit, Rezaul Karim Reza said the overall activities were being conducted at the direct supervision of Monowarul Islam, chief of Red Crescent Youth under BDRCS, district chapter.
Ataur Rahman Sarker Ata, chairman of Gaibandha Zila Parishad and also chairman of BDRCS, district unit, told this correspondent that the activities had been geared up and it would continue until the coronavirus situation improves.


