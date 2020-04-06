Agro-tool factories off in Bogura for corona situation





A sheer solitary is now prevailing in the BSCIC zone.

Now it has appeared as an apprehension of an unbearable impact on the Boro cultivation due to the closure of more than 1,500 foundry and light-engineering factories, grown in scattered forms.

About 20,000 workers have been jobless following the closure of the huge assortment of small industrial units.

Factory owners said it is not possible to continue the production maintaining the mandatory social distancing.

President of local chamber of commerce and industries Abdul Malek said, for manufacturing agricultural tools, the foundry and light engineering industries and factories have to be kept busy round the clock this time, adding that 350 metric tons of agro-tools are produced in the district.

These tools are supplied to different districts including Mymensingh, Jamalpur, Sylhet, Kushtia and Jashore.

Besides the foundry and light engineering tools, other items for steel mills, aluminium factories, jute mills and oil mills are also manufactured in the district.

Agro-tool centrifugal pump, manufactured in Bogura, is also exported abroad.

He said agriculture sector will suffer if the production of farm tools faces setback.

Most of the agro-tools manufacturing factories depend on bank loans. They will have to suffer for default loan burdens. Despite work suspension, the factories must pay the workers.

He said the government will give incentives to the foundry and light engineering factories with waiving off bank interest rate.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Bogura Abul Kalam Azad said the crisis created following the corona outbreak will impact the Boro season to some extent.

It is the irrigation time for the Boro season, and if the pumps get out of order, farmers will fall into problem, he also said.

He added that he would request the deputy commissioner to keep the agro-tool factories open.



















