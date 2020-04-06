Bankers’ service at the loggerheads



Dear Sir

During this COVID-19 crisis moment, the Bangladesh Bank instructed all the scheduled commercial banks to operate the banking services in a limited scale and banks are also requested the clients not to rush in the banking premises except any emergency needs. But now-a-days, banking services are related with our various daily affairs and it cannot be avoided by any cost. Moreover, it is a matter of fact that bankers have no transportation facilities to travel to the office during an extended public holiday when public transports are also restricted. However, they have been using different modes of public transports, making them more vulnerable to coronavirus infection and there is no compensation benefits for them whatsoever.











But it has been published in the media and made viral in the social media that some law enforcement agencies are obstructing the bankers on the way to their office and made at the loggerheads which are very unfortunate and undesirable. Some bankers use to go office from a long distance and they have no alternative of vehicles and it is impossible for them to attain the office duty on foot. The high-ups of the law enforcement agencies as well as Bangladesh Bank should look into the matter and arrange smooth office going without any hassle.



Zillur Rahaman

