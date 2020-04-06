How mass awareness can save us from coronavirus pandemic



Bidit Chowdhury

From the string of recent incidents, it is crystal clear that many developed countries have undermined the threat of this virus. Therefore, it has spread in different parts of the world like a wildfire.

Most surprisingly, the world's most powerful country, the United States of America, is bearing the brunt of this disease most. The government of this country knew about the threat quite well. However, it did not take enough preventive measures; instead, the authority kept on saying, ''everything is under control''.

Negligence from the part of the higher authority has taken its toll in almost every European country also. As a result, these countries are paying the price severely.

Bangladesh is doing exceptionally well in the fight against coronavirus till now. The recent decisions of shutting down the schools and offices and public holiday announcing are wise decisions of the government. Government and different non-governmental organizations have initiated relief works for the poor and ultra poor people of the society. These humanitarian steps will save many human lives.

Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina deserves appreciation for taking the right decisions at the right time, unlike many other world leaders. Cancelling all the grand ceremonies of long-cherished ''Mujib Borsho'' and all the public events, she once again proved the truthfulness of her glorious title 'Mother of Humanity'.

As there is no vaccine of COVID-19 invented yet, consciousness building among the citizens is the only solution. In the battle against novel coronavirus, every citizen of the country has to work together.

Humankind is shaking with sheer fear throughout the world. Fighting novel coronavirus becomes an infernal challenge for every country of the world. As a third world country, we should be extra careful in this case. Hospitals and nursing homes are overwhelmed with the patients. Doctors and nurses are struggling to treat them due to the scarcity of medical equipment.

At present, concerned authority should monitor the killing spree of coronavirus throughout the mother earth. Proper monitoring of current situation would help them to create a successful strategy to control the disease.

In recent times, it has taken a devilish turn in different parts of the world. After China and South Korea, it has shattered Europe. Thousands of people have died in all these countries due to the virus.

COVID-19 turned into an epidemic in Iran. Coronavirus has hit hard in this country. For Iran, coronavirus pandemic added extra pain, as it is already suffering from the internal financial crisis and different types of sanctions.

Though primarily coronavirus epidemic delivered a jolt to China, it has given a perfect answer in containing the outbreak by adopting the right strategy like a karate master later on.

It has checked the novel coronavirus outbreak with an iron hand. To confront coronavirus, China has built several hospitals and nursing homes right away. It has manufactured masks and other medical equipment. By using the right strategy, China has tackled the situation more efficiently and reduced the mortality rate in this case. Other countries utterly failed to replicate these necessary things, therefore, suffered immensely.

It has considered COVID-19 like a 'warlike' situation. Bangladesh can follow the China model to deal with the crisis.

Furthermore, it seems that coronavirus has some friends also. The nonsense activities of some people, who came home from severely affected countries, can create havoc in our country. In this 'lockdown' period, they are breaking the government's rules and regulations by frivolously loitering around their home. This type of carelessness is alarming.

This type of oblivious activity will only fuel the chance of spreading coronavirus among the public of the country. For this reason, the government should take the necessary steps in this case as soon as possible.

Many of them came home from severely affected countries. Now they are moving randomly here and there breaking the rules and regulations imposed by the government for the well being of the people.









Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is doing everything possible to save the lives of the countrymen in this crisis period. She has announced Tk 72,750cr stimulus package to deal with the coronavirus impact. By announcing five kinds of packages to save the marginalized section and working class of the society, she showed her wisdom and farsightedness. Besides, the governmental initiative of increasing social safety net programs for the sufferer people is a welcoming step on behalf of the state authority.

Last but not the least; her great initiatives will work only when we will perform our duty properly like a dutiful citizenry. One individual cannot make any difference in this war. Therefore, we should fight together as a nation to beat the pandemic.

The writer is a freelance columnist and former journalist, the Daily Observer

