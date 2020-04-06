Video
Monday, 6 April, 2020, 8:50 PM
Editorial

Hunger sets in, people defying lockdown rules

On one hand the deadly Coronvirus has claimed over 65, 000 lives worldwide, while on the other it has compelled the poor people hard to cope with the challenge. The poor people living hand to mouth have become the worst victims in recent times. Without work, pay and food many thousands are practically starving in all our big cities. As the lockdown is extended until mid-April, the informal economy has come crashing down. While the rich have gone indoors, throngs of hungry poor residents lining the sidewalks for alms has become a common sight in the city.

Particularly, never in recent history has Dhaka city been this hungry. Even when disaster struck elsewhere in the country--when crops failed, homes washed away by rivers, villages flooded-- the city always had space to take in more. It has not always been the kindest; one had to sweat blood for food, but there was work to be found and food to be had. With steady work, one could even rent a shack in the many informal settlements around the city, but not anymore.

The government's open market sales schemes are not enough to meet the growing demand. The city's affluent ones have been considerate but not considerate enough. Slum dwellers, rickshaw pullers and labourers have been out of work and food.  And the situation is likely to get worse before getting any better. Already throngs of people have started to defy the Lockdown rules and coming out of their villages entering Dhaka.  





The government must immediately address these short term challenges before they keep ballooning. Emergency foodstuff, clean water and virus protection kits must be provided to the needy and the destitute residing in our city slums the soonest. Stopgap measures to wipe out hunger, as long as the lockdown lasts, must be launched right away. Concurrently, the poor must also be informed about gathering under the open air and confines. Rather strangely, in Bangladesh the lacking of awareness becomes noticeable at tea stalls in the neighbourhoods, at haats and bazaars.

The point, however, since the Coronavirus testing is not very widely and comprehensively carried out even now, we cannot say for sure the present picture is a real one. That is why for knowing the extent of spread as well as containing the virus, the nation must follow the WHO directive: keep testing as many people possible. The future is becoming intensely tense and uncertain with poverty setting in, and we are missing the unity in tackling the Corona disaster. Clear-cut effective strategies are missing. We are worried.



